Celebrate National Jamaican Jerk Day Oct 25, 2020

Be a Jerk Fest Fan and Celebrate National Jamaican Jerk Day, Sunday Oct. 25, 2020.

We’re going live with @VPRecords for the Best of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festivals.

Hosts @NoahPowa & Jody Ann Gray @Jodezgray will take us through an exciting evening of performances, highlights from previous years’ festivals and creative culinary demonstrations by celebrity chefs.

Visit www.jamaicanjerkday.com #jerkday2020 #nationaljamaicanjerkday

 

 

