3RD ANNUAL CARIBBEAN CELEB BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT 2019

This is the 3rd Annual Caribbean Celebrity Basketball Tournament.

This year we have 4 different teams, each sponsored by a record label.

Through our event we hope to bring the world of Music and Sports together in order to raise money for charity.

While also making available to sponsors a positive platform in order to promote their business and make business connections that will last a life time.

This year, donations go towards the purchase of musical equipment to form the “Sounds For The Youth Program” in schools and also computers to form a computer lab in poverty driven schools across Jamaica.

We have identified three schools that we will be assisting in implementing our program.

