Clifton Reader Elected President of Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association

Minister Bartlett Welcomes New Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) President KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett has welcomed newly elected President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Clifton Reader. Reader was elected on Friday, September 18, during the JHTA’s 59th annual general meeting, which was hosted virtually. He succeeded […]