MDC’s Miami Book Fair Presents 2023 Little Haiti Book Festival in May

MIAMI – Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Miami Book Fair and Sosyete Koukouy of Miami are teaming up again to present the Little Haiti Book Festival, offering author presentations, booksellers, live performances and other events centered on Haitian culture and heritage on May 7 (in-person) and May 21 & 28 (online). The festival is free and open to the public.

The Little Haiti Book Festival will take place in person on Sunday, May 7, at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. The fair will feature readings and discussions by acclaimed Haitian authors. In addition, a vibrant marketplace, free books for children, music by DJ Nickymix, comedy by Aubry Blague, dance, theater and film workshops, performances by Papaloko and NSL Dance Ensemble, and activities for children, including traditional storytelling, artmaking with GOGO MOAD artists, meditation, yoga and more! Simultaneous English translation will be available during author programs in Creole.

On Sunday, May 21 & 28, the fair will go virtual with two panels: “Creole in Context: The Challenges and Opportunities of Promoting Haitian Creole Language and Culture” and “Dealing with the Plague of Insecurity.”

The festival is presented by the Miami Book Fair and Sosyete Koukouy, both committed to promoting diverse voices, fostering cultural exchanges, and celebrating the contributions of Haitian authors, artists, and performers.

View the complete Little Haiti Book Festival schedule at www.miamibookfair.com/littlehaiti.