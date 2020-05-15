Mayor Dale Holness Honors Local Hospitals for National Hospital Week

Broward County – It’s National Hospital Week and Mayor Dale Holness honored and celebrated local hospitals and healthcare workers at hospitals throughout Broward County.

Mayor Holness began the week by visiting Florida Medical Center, located in the City of Lauderhill on Wednesday, May 13, with a proclamation presentation to Jefferey M. Welch, the hospital’s CEO, with an excited group of the hospital’s healthcare workers listening intently.

Holness then continued to University Hospital and Medical Center, located in the City of Tamarac, where he presented a proclamation to the hospital’s CEO, Ben Harris.

“It is important for us to honor the folks who put themselves on the line every day now more than ever with the coronavirus. Hospital workers are like soldiers on the front line and we ought to honor them as we honor our soldiers, who serve abroad and serve at home. Every week, at Broward Commission meetings, we honor the brave men and women who serve and who have served our country and we ought to do the same for these great soldiers that are on the front lines protecting and saving our community,” said Mayor Holness.

Mayor Holness ended National Hospital Week by visiting Broward Health Imperial Point, located in the City of Fort Lauderdale.

To celebrate the week the hospital had a Calling All Superheroes theme, where hospital workers came dressed in superhero costumes. During the proclamation presentation to Imperial Point’s CEO, Randy Gross, hospital workers joined in holding colorful signs labeled with the word HEROES in superhero font.

National Hospital Week highlights our hospitals, health systems and health care workers and the innovative ways they are supporting the needs of their community members.

Hospitals in Broward County have served as essential anchors in the community in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic including providing mobile and walk-up testing sites and educating the community on how to stay well and healthy.