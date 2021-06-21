Bay Gardens Resorts – Saint Lucia Offering Special Rates to Caribbean Nationals

[SAINT LUCIA] – One of the Caribbean’s largest indigenously owned hotel chains is offering incredible specials exclusively to members of Caribbean Diaspora in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month in June.

Bay Gardens Resorts in Saint Lucia is extending its special “Caribcation” rates to travellers of Caribbean heritage. As part of its “Caribbean Diaspora Special” which runs until July 31st. With rates starting at just $99 per night. This special presents incredible value for money for those looking for a getaway. Especially to one of the Caribbean’s most popular and authentic destinations.

Welcome Caribbean Nationals

“We look forward to welcoming our Caribbean brothers and sisters who have typically made up more than half of our client base over our 25-year history. As a St. Lucian owned and managed hotel group, with 100% of our owners, staff and managers being from the Caribbean, travellers of Caribbean heritage can expect to feel right at home and welcomed as a member of our family from the time they check-in to one of our boutique resorts” said Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director, Bay Gardens Resorts.

Bay Gardens’ Diaspora sale not only offers steep discounts on accommodations. But also includes daily complimentary breakfast featuring local favourites. Such as bakes and saltish, local cocoa tea and fish cakes, welcome cocktails on arrival, complimentary Wi-Fi, and bottled water. Plus, complimentary shuttle service, complimentary non-motorized water sports activities, and complimentary unlimited passes to Splash Island Water Park.

Bookings

Diaspora guests booking under this special will also have the choice of 2 complimentary spa treatments per room, per reservation, a dinner for two with wine, or a welcome pack featuring local rum and confectionaries.

For bookings now through July 31st, 2021, rates start as low as US $99.00 per night for two, for travel between now and January 3rd, 2022. All Inclusive packages are also available from just $199 per night.

Located in Rodney Bay Village, Saint Lucia’s entertainment capital, all of our properties – Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa and Bay Gardens Marina Haven, and our Waters Edge Villas are close to more than 40 restaurants, entertainment venues, duty-free shopping malls, and Rodney Bay Marina; all fully accessible without the need to “Vacation in Place” for vaccinated travellers who arrive on island with a negative PCR Test.

Comfortable Accommodations

All of our properties offer comfortable accommodations and warm Caribbean hospitality and service. Renowned for our farm to table traditional approach to Caribbean cuisine, Bay Gardens Resorts’ selection of on property restaurants is sure to appeal to the palate of Caribbean people longing for the authentic flavours of home. Bay Gardens’ Splash Island Water Park, the first open water sports park in the Eastern Caribbean, is a popular attraction off St. Lucia’s Reduit Beach and is available free of charge for all Bay Gardens Resorts guests.

For further information about our resort group and this special, visit Bay Gardens Resort Diaspora “Caribcation”.