Top 5 Reasons for a staycation at the Diplomat Beach Resort

HOLLYWOOD – With everything going on right now, and people not wanting to travel, The Diplomat Beach Resort is the best place for a staycation if you live in the South Florida or surrounding area.

Experience inviting beaches, noteworthy shopping and dining, family-friendly attractions and rates that are impossible to resist.

Here are the top five reasons you should do a staycation at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL.

You don’t have to leave the property if you don’t want to – Nestled between the aquamarine shores of the Atlantic Ocean and the peaceful Intracoastal Waterway, The Diplomat Beach Resort caters to those looking for seamless travel and boasts spacious, beach-y guest rooms, two sun-drenched pools, a glittering, ultramodern spa and eight culinary concepts. For those that do want to explore, the property stands at the very heart of Hollywood, FL and makes local experiences effortless with easy access to key destinations.

Something for everyone – Adult, family-friendly, and all-encompassing, this destination resort is offering a special Destination Family Package that you can book HERE with rates from $299. Package Includes: kids eat free with up to two children ages 12 & under with one accompanying adult entrée from the kids’ menu at Playa & Point Royal, complimentary two hour daily access to Kids’ Club, 20% off spa services, complimentary Candy & Cones welcome amenity, complimentary self-parking (includes one car per room, and waived daily resort fee).

Diplomat Spa + Wellness – Alleviate stress through a sensory experience. Inspired by the elements and natural surroundings of the Atlantic oceanfront, the luxurious spa offers an extensive treatment menu, complimentary daily fitness programs, a Wellness Market Place, a revitalized waterfront sanctuary, and a Chrysalis for healing lifestyle rituals to happen.

If you’re in need of a relaxing daycation, The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood is offering 30% off any spa service between Monday-Thursday with a valid Florida ID. Enjoy access to the pool and beach when you book any spa service. In addition, guests can also expect to receive free parking and a free beach chair.

“Centerpiece of South Florida” Top Culinary Destination Resort (for locals and travelers alike)- The Diplomat Restaurant Group boasts award-winning culinary concepts helmed by celebrity chefs for guests to choose from. Finish off the day with a delicious modern Japanese dinner at Monkitail with the contemporary take of the classic izakaya menu curated by famed Michael Schulson. Indulge in an indoor-outdoor Coastal American restaurant with modern seafood dishes and raw bar at Point Royal by Geoffrey Zakarian.

Craving something else? Take your senses for a ride over to the luxury boutique steakhouse Diplomat Prime helmed by SOBEWFF “Best of the Best 2020” chef, Rashaad Abdool. Select from dry-aged steaks and local seasonal seafood dishes.

While the night is still young, stop by The Hotel Bar and experience a global drink menu and travel around the world with cocktail creations, like the Guiltless Margarita or Hollywood Spice – sure to take you on a journey like never before!

5. The Diplomat Kids’ Club – Kids ages 4 – 12 can join in open play activities and become epic explorers, tap into their artistic side as they paint, draw or sculpt with a craft counselor. Fun abounds in the kids’ water park or in the gaming room including, Wii & X-Box games, computer stations for ages 7 – 12, along with a separate imaginative area for smaller kids ages 4 – 6. Fill their days with oceanside adventures, new friends and the freedom to explore!