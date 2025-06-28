Mayor Alix Desulme Addresses TPS Termination

NORTH MIAMI – Statement from Mayor Alix Desulme on the Termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS):

As Mayor of North Miami and as a proud son of Haiti, I am deeply disappointed by today’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals.

This policy shift will upend the lives of thousands of Haitian families across the country, many of whom have lived, worked, and contributed to communities like ours for over a decade. Here in North Miami, they are not just residents, they are neighbors, parents, business owners, and church members. Their presence strengthens the very soul of our city.

While federal officials claim Haiti is now safe, we know the truth: widespread violence, displacement, and economic hardship continue to devastate the country. Even the State Department still warns against travel to Haiti due to ongoing threats.

And yet, in this moment of uncertainty, I want our Haitian community to know that North Miami stands with you. We will continue to advocate for fairness, for dignity, and for the basic human right to feel safe. I encourage anyone affected by this decision to seek legal guidance from trusted sources and know your rights.

To our leaders in Washington: I urge you to reconsider. Policies must reflect the lived realities of the people they affect. Compassion and common sense must guide our response, not politics.

In Unity,

Mayor Alix Desulme

City of North Miami