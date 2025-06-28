Local News

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson Statement on the Termination of TPS for Haitians

Rep. Wilson Objecting Haitian TPS Rescission
Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson

Washington D.C. – Today, June 27, 2025, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson released the following statement on the termination of TPS for Haitians:

“Deporting Haitians back to Haiti is a kiss of death. How can the Department of Homeland Security say it’s safe to return to Haiti, while the State Department is still warning Americans not to travel there?

“Haiti is not safe! It’s riddled with gang violence and political turmoil. The poorest country in the Western hemisphere cannot absorb deportees. This news is insanity on steroids, and it is heartbreaking to my community! I urge this administration to reverse their DRASTIC decision on TPS for Haitians. We cannot send anymore people back to Haiti. This ruling is hateful, inhumane, and heartless!”

