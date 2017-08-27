Major disaster declaration for Texas following Hurricane Harvey

WASHINGTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Texas to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey from August 23, 2017 and continuing.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Bee, Goliad, Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio, and Refugio counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the Hurricane Harvey.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Bee, Goliad, Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio, and Refugio counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Kevin L Hannes has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Hannes said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustain losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

Disaster assistance applicants, who have a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY, should call 1-800-462-7585 directly; for those who use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 1-800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.