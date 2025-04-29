A Magical and Emotional Night at the 12th ‘Rhythms of Africa’

MIRAMAR – Music, culture, and heartfelt celebration filled the air as the 12th annual Rhythms of Africa: Music to My Ears concert unfolded to two sold-out audiences at the Miramar Cultural Center this past weekend.

The evening was filled with stunning performances, a celebration of cultural harmony, and a heartfelt homage to reggae legend Ken Boothe. Mayor Wayne Messam awarded him the Keys to the City of Miramar, while the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum recognized him with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Violinist Demola

The night captured the spirit of Africa with an electrifying performance by Nigerian violinist Demola. With magnetic energy, stunning musicianship, and a deep love of the culture, Demola had the crowd in awe from the first note to the last. His performance was a powerful tone for an evening where Africa’s rhythms, Reggae beats, and soul took center stage.

Somerset Academy Central Miramar Students Perform

In a heartwarming show of dedication and talent, students from Somerset Academy Central Miramar took the stage. They spent about 30 hours preparing with master drummer Willie Stewart. Stewart started the Embrace Music Foundation. He wants to show the community and the world how important music and arts education is.

“Through our program, people get to see the value art and music bring to the learning experience of our young people,” Stewart said. “We look forward to coming back next year.”

Additional performances from Jiggy Jack and Jacky Ambroise, formerly Strings, and a vibrant lineup of supporting acts kept the energy high and the audience captivated.

Ken Boothe: Keys to the City and the Lifetime Achievement Award

The best moment of the evening happened when Ken Boothe took the stage. He faced physical challenges but was determined to perform. His performance deeply touched the audience, who responded with overwhelming love and gratitude.

Visibly moved, Boothe accepted the Keys to the City and the Lifetime Achievement Award. He received a standing ovation, a testament to his enduring influence and bond with fans across generations.

“The evening was more than a concert; it was a heartfelt celebration of resilience, unity, and cultural pride. We are honored to recognize Ken Booth’s extraordinary legacy and to witness our youth shine on such a talented stage. Miramar is proud to be a city where diversity is celebrated, and the arts wholeheartedly embraced.” – Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

Rhythms of Africa 2026

Organizers have started planning for next year’s event. It is set for April 18 and 19, 2026. They promise another amazing celebration of music, youth, and unity.