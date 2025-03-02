Entertainment

Rhythms Of Africa 2025 ‘Music To My Ears’: A Musical Celebration

Featuring Demola and Reggae Legend Ken Boothe

by Howard Campbell

MIRAMAR – Demola, a rising Nigerian violinist and Jamaican reggae legend Ken Boothe are among the headliners for Rhythms Of Africa 2025, scheduled for April 26-27 at Miramar Cultural Center. ‘Music To My Ears’ is the theme for this year’s event.

Willie Stewart, founder and main organizer of the show, told South Florida Caribbean News that their presence maintains Rhythms Of Africa’s commitment to showcasing musicians and vocalists.

Willie Stewart Taking Rhythms of Africa To Another Level
Willie Stewart

“We want to show the importance of each instrument and their tapestry within the music and the improvisation when soloing or playing parts within different rhythms and musical parts. We are saying that the voice is also an instrument,” he said.

Based in Houston, Demola made a name for himself as a live act before launching his recording career in 2017 with the song, Say Yes. Follow-up songs include Put it On Me and Give Me Dat, which feature his blend of Afro Beat, reggae and pop.

“This will be his first time to perform in Florida and it will be a treat. We are happy and excited to bring such high-end, quality artists and musicians to do special guest appearances,” said Stewart.

Celebrating 50 Years of Ken Boothe's 'Everything I Own'

Boothe, 76, is one of reggae’s most influential singers. His career started in the mid-1960s during the rock steady era when he had a number of hit singles including Puppet On A String, Just Another Girl and Say You.

In 1974, Boothe’s cover of Bread’s Everything I Own topped the British national chart that year. It remains his biggest hit.

A former member of the Third World band, Stewart played on some of their biggest hits such as Always Around, Try Jah Love, Sense of Purpose and Now That We Found Love.

In 2010, he started Rhythms Of Africa which has featured acts such as Richie Stephens, Third World co-founders Ibo Cooper and Stephen “Cat” Coore, Etana and soca star Alison Hinds.

Since its inception, the event has featured students from the Broward County school system whom Stewart has mentored.

 

