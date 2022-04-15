By Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The Love and Harmony Cruise returned to the seas in grand style from April 2-7, with great performances by artists and robust support from fans who organizers dubbed, ‘The Harmonizers’.

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the show set sail from Fort Lauderdale to Ocho Rios on the Nieuw Amsterdam. It also made a stop in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Beres Hammond, star and conceptualizer of the Love and Harmony Cruise , was again headliner. His supporting cast were Beenie Man, Buju Blanton, Wayne Wonder, Cocoa Tea, Nadine Sutherland and soca act Edwin Yearwood.

That lineup was strong enough to draw a capacity audience as the ship’s 2100 cabins were occupied.

Steven “Jabba” Beckford, part of the promotional team since the inaugural event in 2017, gave the six-day voyage the thumbs-up.

“The highlights were the basketball game with Beenie Man taking part and many would say the Pajama/ Lingerie party,” he said. There were so many highlights; Buju and Beres performing on each other’s set, on separate nights, Beenie Man performing on Beres’ set. Or seeing Beenie Man in the club after the shows selecting music for the Harmonizers. The connection Edwin Yearwood had with Harmonizers during his performance. But if I had to pick one major highlight it was hearing the joy, and seeing the smiles on the faces of the Harmonizers throughout the cruise.”

The Love And Harmony Cruise is one of two aquatic dancehall/reggae events. The other, Welcome to Jamrock, is promoted by the Marley family.