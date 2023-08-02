Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks to feature Hon. Olivia Grange

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sports, the Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange, will be the special guest on the next edition of Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks’ monthly chat series, Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks, on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 7:00 pm EDT.

In announcing her special guest, Ambassador Marks explained that during the online “town hall meeting” Minister Grange will have an opportunity to give an update on the activities planned to celebrate Jamaica’s 61st year of independence. As well as to interact directly with members of the diaspora.

Ambassador Marks said that the Minister will be joined by the Jamaica’s Consul General for New York and Miami, Alsion Wilson and Oliver Mair, respectively.

They will also be joined by the various honorary consuls across the United States who will give an update as to the activities planned to celebrate Jamaica’s independence in their various areas.

Leaders of Jamaican organizations that have planned independence activities will also be given an opportunity to promote their activities.

Let’s Connect’ With Ambassador Marks offers members of the diaspora an opportunity to speak directly with the Ambassador about issues that are of interest to them, as well as to be updated on the government’s policies and programmes as well as the Embassy’s activities.

From time to time, the Ambassador will be joined by various guests including ministers of government, as well as key members of the diaspora.