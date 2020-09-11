Werley Nortreus: “Haiti is Desperate for Leadership”

by Bob Duval

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Haiti was once the richest country in the Caribbean, but now, this nation is known as the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere simply because of bad Government terms served by previous and current corrupt elected officials.

Poverty is breaking families apart from left to right and the institutions remain weak and improvement remains the same.

When President François Duvalier became the President of Haiti in 1957, the nation has struggled and failed to recover its authority, freedom, respect, dignity, wealth, and its resources back because of the political crisis and economic conditions caused by the Duvalier Dynasty. Widespread corruption remains an impediment to changing that legacy.

Even after the Presidential terms served by the Duvalier Regime, the next elected officials who succeed seem to be no different than the previous corrupt elected officials who failed the nation.

Unfortunately, a lack of leadership has caused Haitians to struggle with poor living conditions for years, even in the 21st century.

On September 7, 2020, the young Haitian political leader called Werley Nortreus said Haiti is desperate for leadership. He believes that the future of this nation is now and the youth is the only hope because the previous and current elected officials have failed the nation and its Citizens due to bad Government, except the Haitian Ancestors who started wars and revolutions that honored the nation and its Citizens. He encourages young people like him to join him to fight against injustice, inequality, racism, mediocrity, and against those who are keeping the nation down forever in order to heal the nation before it’s too late.

When asked Werley Nortreus about why he said Haiti is desperate for leadership, he replied: “Haiti is desperate for leadership and it will take a true leader like me to heal this nation. The time is now and I also think that the youth is the only hope for this nation because I noticed all the previous and current elected officials have failed this nation and its Citizens. The Haitian Ancestors who started wars and revolutions were the only true leaders who honored this nation and its Citizens. The reason I said that it will take a true leader like me to heal this nation in the 21st century is that I know that I am a new Ancestor. Yes, it’s true, if you are still living in the 21st century, believe it or not, please understand that you are the new Ancestors. Will you join me to heal this nation or not?”, said Prince Werley Nortreus, the Haitian political leader and the founder of Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti and A New Haiti Before 2045 (ANHB 2045).

Haiti occupies the western third of the island of Hispaniola, which it shares with the Dominican. This nation is situated on the western side of the island of Hispaniola and with a total population of 11,402,528 inhabitants. This nation is currently known as the poorest country in the western hemisphere and one of the poorest in the world because of bad leadership.

Almost 60% of its population lives under the poverty line and more than 40% live in a situation of extreme poverty. Haiti is still recovering from the devastating 2010 earthquake, as well as Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The Red Cross, the NGOs, and Government officials raised billions of dollars for the earthquake victims during the terms of former President Michel Martelly but all the money went missing.

The United Nations, the MINUSTAH, the BINUH, and the MINUJUSTH helped restore order from 2004 to 2019 but Haitians exposed them for sexual abuse by some of its force and for introducing cholera in the country that killed thousands across the country. All of this happened simply because of a lack of leadership.

According to Werley Nortreus, he believes that Haiti is desperate for leadership. He also believes that this nation is desperate for healing and it will take a true leader like him to heal this nation. He also believes that Haiti is a Caribbean country led by foreign countries like the United States and many others that are causing more harm than good. He believes that Haiti is a Caribbean country claimed to be run by a group of corrupt elected officials who are distributing guns and drugs to the territories instead of creating industries to create jobs for everyone. He believes that Haiti is a Caribbean country claimed to be run by mulattos who only want to be in charge of everything in the country. He believes that Haiti is a Caribbean country claimed to be run by the NGOs that are making millions of dollars without even doing nothing for the country and its Citizens. He also believes that Haiti is a Caribbean country claimed to be run by the United Nations, the OAS, the World Bank, the U.S. Embassy, the Core Group, the USAID, the French Embassy, the UNICEF, the IMF, the NED, the NDI, the IRI, The Vatican, the NGOs, and many others.

“I am so sick and tired of corrupt Haitian elected officials who are distributing guns and drugs to the territories so gangs can continue to destroy the nation and its Citizens instead of creating industries to create jobs. Also, the foreign organizations that are causing more harm than good. Enough is enough. If they don’t want to stop mistreating the nation and its Citizens, they will regret it. Why not?”, said Prince Werley Nortreus on Bon Déjeuner! Radio.

Haiti is where the majority of its notable elected officials are involved in corruption and illegal activities instead of improving the nation. Among the other challenges that Haiti faces are ongoing recovery from the 2010 earthquake and 2016’s Hurricane Matthew, a cholera epidemic, stalled economic growth, and a highly polarized political climate.

