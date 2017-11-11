Legends of Dancehall & Reggae Promise a Historic Event Aboard the Love and Harmony Cruise

MIAMI – The second annual Love and Harmony cruise is already being anticipated as one of the most historic event in dancehall and reggae culture.

On October 28th, Winford Williams and the Onstage TV crew (Jamaica national TV program) made a stop by the Harmony House studio, where they sat down with Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, Sanchez and the King of the Dancehall Beenie Man.

Click here to watch the Onstage TV show

Social media was in a frenzy for 24-hours with the historic interview floating all around, which left persons rushing to be a part of history and book cabins for Love and Harmony Cruise 2018.

Over the past few months Love and Harmony launched their line up for their second annual voyage making two stops this year, Jamaica and Grand Cayman, and the reception has been enormous.

With so many attractions, one of the main entertainment are the concerts, which will take place over the 6 days -5 nights. “I can’t wait to see Beres, Marcia and Sanchez on one stage, I’ve seen them on shows before but seeing them together during the Onstage interview, watching them embrace each other with such joy made me so happy. I purchased my cabin already and look forward even more to witness history” says Sheron Wyatt of Atlanta Georgia.

With a career that started in the 70’s Beres Hammond remains one of the most sought after Reggae artist out of Jamaica, with sold out shows and the demand to see the lover’s rock god- father, he remains one of the biggest attractions for Love and Harmony 2018.

Beres Hammond is also excited for the second annual staging of Love and Harmony Cruise 2018.

In the recent onstage interview Beres stated, “The first year was my first cruise and I never really want to go on the cruise, being out in the ocean, but I realize once you on that ship it’s like you on land so many things to do. The fans, the artists very interactive and it’s not very often I get the chance to interact with my fans, so every chance I get to say thank you or hug my fans it’s a joy for me”.

For Sanchez this is not his first cruise but definitely one he highly anticipates. “One of the greatest thing for me is to be on the stage with Mr. Hammond, into a Harmony thing all about Love and Harmony. This cruise come een like me and Beres and to my fans I say, just turn out in your numbers cause I know this is something you all want to see this, Sanchez and Beres Hammond. If Sanchez and Beres ever perform on the stage together this will be history” says Sanchez.

Marcia Griffiths sent a special message to her fans letting them know this will be a moment in time and a cruise not to be missed. “This is so special that I can’t find the adjectives for it, this one is so special, every cruise that I have performed on, the fans always ask ‘Where is Beres’? well here it is make sure you don’t miss it.”

The King of Dancehall aka Doctor Beenie Man was equally excited as he made sure to tell his fans that, there is no time limit to his performance “I am just going to do music, so mek sure you come out, book your cabins”.

With the cruise only four months away and already over 75% sold it is highly recommended that persons head over to Love and Harmony Cruise and make their reservations for their cabins. This is guaranteed to be a memorable event at sea from March 24th – March 29th 2018.