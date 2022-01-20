Legendary Reggae Artist Andrew Bees Releases New Single “Real Life”

[LOS ANGELES] – Whether as a formidable solo artist or in the role of charismatic frontman for legendary, Grammy Award-winning reggae band Black Uhuru for the past 25 years, Andrew Bees has played a significant role in the breaking down of cultural and socio-political barriers that have often kept Jamaican reggae stars out of the American mainstream consciousness.

Teaming up with SoCal independent label LAW Records for the release of his latest solo release “Real Life” (out now), Bees now continues that legacy of bringing his personal brand of conscious roots reggae to a new generation of audiences and emerging reggae artists, while subsequently delivering a potent reminder of reggae’s capacity for social critique.

Characterized by wailing guitars pitched over a surging, and a trance-inducing groove. Accompanied by Bees’ wide-ranged and almost ecstatic vocal delivery of lyrics. Sounds that conjure the freedom of rolling down mythic American highways. The track’s upbeat sound belies unspoken layers of meaning and the events that inspired the song.

Inspiration for the Single

Bees was travelling in Kenya with his wife and baby when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in Feb. of 2020. As such, he and his small family were among the first panicked waves of American citizens scrambling to board last-minute flights. Hastily returning home at the behest of the U.S. government.

“Staying isolated in the house like that for months, with the news feeding you fear that grows like a parasite inside you, til you convinced you living one of those Apocalypse movies where people just smelling the breeze, man, and there’s disease in the air. But after a time, I was like start feeling homesick for the world I knew before. Like we are living in the Matrix and wishing we can get back in the real world. That’s when the words of the song came to me.”

living the real life

meditation is so high,

and I’m rolling on the highway

“I was missing being on the road, touring and meeting the people. As much as the news tell you people be selfish and dangerous and stay away from others, without people, there is no world, man. Nothing’s going on. When you see no cars and make no connection with people …that’s not a good feeling. You start feeling empty without people, feeling empty without your friends. And you feeling empty without the work you do. As musicians, we are people who are used to travelling freely and being onstage. That’s our life. Our power comes from the people. The people is the power and the power is the people”.

This statement reflects a long-held Andrew Bees philosophy that the children are the future. By connecting humanity through music, artists can pass the torch and assure that future has been pollinated with good vibes.

The Early Years

Growing up in Kingston’s notorious Waterhouse District, Andrew Bees was exposed to and influenced by the best Reggae, R & B, and soul singers Jamaica had to offer. At the young age of 14, he became a regular performer on the popular “Colgate Cavity Fighters Club” program on Radio Jamaica. That experience exposed his talents to reggae greats Augustus Pablo, Half Pint, and Hugh Mundell. As well as Wayne “Sleng Teng” Smith, who invited him to join them on their respective stage shows.

Andrew recorded his first songs “Life In The Ghetto,” “Struggle and Strive,” and “Be Cool” in 1989/1990 on Castro Brown’s New Name Music Productions label. In 1993, He was invited to perform on Bunny Wailer’s 100 Artist “Ghetto Bash Concert” at the Jam World Entertainment Center in Jamaica. The following year, Bees collaborated with Fitzroy Francis on the single “Things A Gwan, Things A Go Dun”. Leading to the production of his first solo studio album Militant, which was eventually released in 1995 on R.A.S Records in the United States and on Sony Records in Japan.

Recent Achievement

In 2019, Andrew Bees formed his own record label and trademarked brand called Beeshive Music. Since its inception, Beeshive Music has been instrumental in elevating the youth of the Waterhouse district in Kingston, Jamaica. Supporting and encouraging the youth to “get off the streets and into music” in favor of creating a more positive future.

Not long after, Bees signed a deal with LAW Records. Owned and operated by the prolific artist/entrepreneurs of reggae-rock band Pepper (Yesod Williams, Kaleo Wassman, and Bret Bollinger). The independent SoCal label shared Bees’ commitment to passing the torch. It has been equally invested in developing the next generation of reggae artists. Connecting the genre’s wide open future with its legendary Jamaican roots.

“What we wanted to do is connect the burgeoning American and Cali reggae scene back to the original Jamaican legends, who helped create the scene that inspired this one: Andrew Bees is certainly among those legends and we are honored to be putting out his latest solo work.” Says LAW General Manager Paul Milbury.

“Real Life” features Bingy on drums and percussion, Devon Bradshaw on bass. Walter Vincenti on lead guitar, and Andrew Diamond on guitar, keyboards, and backing vocals. Under the direction of prolific agent, Project Manager and Artistic Director Robert Oyugi of Ujama Designs, the track was recorded at Nice n Up and AXX Studios. It was produced by Andrew Diamond, and was mixed by Andrew Seidel at SUB80.

The “Real Life” single is out now on LAW Records and available on all major streaming platforms.