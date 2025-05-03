Business

Legacy Magazine Honors Asa Paul Sealy's Achievements

MIAMI – Asa Paul Sealy, entrepreneur, business strategist, and founder of Trade Trek USA and That Branding Guy Consulting, has been recognized by Legacy Magazine as one of South Florida’s Most Powerful Business Leaders and has been awarded the prestigious Legacy Award as Business Person of the Year.

This recognition underscores Sealy’s impactful decision at the end of 2024 to transition from a successful corporate career to entrepreneurship. Driven by his passion for supporting Caribbean brands entering the U.S. market, Sealy established Trade Trek USA, a groundbreaking platform dedicated to business matchmaking, education, and market-entry solutions.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by this recognition from Legacy Magazine,” said Sealy. “This award not only validates the leap of faith I took but motivates me further to continue empowering businesses and fostering meaningful economic connections between the Caribbean region and the United States.”

With more than twenty years of experience in the food and drink industry, Sealy shows strong leadership. He is committed to enhancing the community and possesses a well-defined vision for branding and marketing strategies. His innovative approach has positioned him as an influential figure in South Florida’s vibrant business community.

Legacy Magazine’s recognition highlights professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and community engagement. Sealy’s inclusion and award underscore his significant contributions and the positive impact his ventures continue to generate.

About Asa P. Sealy

Asa Paul Sealy is a seasoned business consultant, entrepreneur, and founder of multiple ventures including Aifos Agency, Trade Trek USA, That Branding Guy Consulting, and Prnt Promo. Sealy is known for his smart strategies and dedication to helping Caribbean businesses in the U.S. He keeps creating programs that boost economic growth and cultural exchange.

 

