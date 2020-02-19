// // //

//

MIAMI – On Wednesday, February 19, The Center for Urban and Racial Equity (CURE) will join South Florida People of Color, New Florida Majority, National Black Women’s Justice Institute, The Black Collective, and Miami Dade NAACP for a discussion on the presidential primary elections, voter mobilization and building a just future for Black and Brown Floridians.

CURE’s, President and Founder, Dr. Judy Lubin will also share the findings of its 2020 Racial Justice Presidential Candidate Scorecard.

The 2020 Racial Justice Presidential Scorecard analyzes all major Democratic presidential candidates’ policy proposals through a racial justice lens.

As the first of its kind, it explores key areas including criminal justice reform, education, health care, voting rights, reparations, environmental justice, immigration, indigenous rights, and policies to close the racial wealth gap.

The Voting & Building Power for a Just Future Community Event is scheduled for February 19, 2020 from 6:30 – 8:30 PM at Miami Theater Center, 9806 Northeast 2nd Avenue Miami Shores, FL.

To attend, please register here.

Community Organizations Represented

Dr. Judy Lubin, President and Founder, Center for Urban and Racial Equity (CURE)

Dwight Bullard, Political Director, New Florida Majority

Jo Hanna “J” Thompson, Senior Public Health & Community Outreach Specialist, National Black Women’s Justice Institute

Francesca Menes, Co-Founder and Board Chair, The Black Collective

Ruban Roberts, President, Miami Dade NAACP

Presidential Scorecard

Since its release, the scorecard has been featured in national media outlets including theRoot, Ebony, NewsOne, HuffPost, and Essence.

It has caught the attention of presidential candidates including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

With the Florida primaries coming up next month, the event will prove pivotal to advancing conversation important to black and brown Florida voters.