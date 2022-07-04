Lavie Lujah Vying for a Repeat in Independence Foreign Song Competition

by Howard Campbell

[ATLANTA] – Seven artists, including last year’s winner Lavie Lujah, will contest the July 30 final of the Jamaica International Independence Foreign Song Competition (JIIFSC).

The finalists were selected virtually on July 2 at Fern Gully Jamaican Cafe in Atlanta, Georgia.

They are Lavie Lujah, who won last year’s inaugural contest with Certified Yardie. Representing Canada, his entry this year is Jamaica Rise N Shine.

Ms Tania Lou also represents Canada with Gi mi Black Green n Gold. The other finalists, who represent the United States, are: Singer Irie (Mamma Jamaica); Nikki Spice (I Miss You Jamaica); George Prophet (Celebrate); Goddy Son (Irie); and Bobby Dockery (Jamaica Holiday).

They were selected from 12 semi-finalists by a five-member panel that included singer Twiggi and former dancehall artist Shelly Thunder. Their selection was based on Vocal Quality, Production Quality, Originality and Relevance to The Jamaican Culture.

The final is scheduled for Shiloh High School Theater in Snellville, Georgia. Winner of the JIIFSC will receive $8,000, runner-up $4,000 and third place $1,000.

Organized by Jamaican businessman Garfield McCook, the JIIFSC is open to persons born in Jamaica or who have Jamaican heritage.

Lavie Lujah was born in St Elizabeth parish in southern Jamaica. He has lived in Toronto, Canada for 20 years.