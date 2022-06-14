[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – The Jamaica International Independence Foreign Song Competition (JIIFSC) is getting closer to the crowning of a grand champion, with the recent selection of 12 semi-finalists. With an impressive mix of talented musicians from the UK, Canada and the United States, the top 12 was carefully selected through a combination of judges and JIIFSC’s Executive Committee.

“This year’s program will be quite significant, as we are including different facets of our Jamaican culture as we celebrate Jamaica’s 60th year of independence,” JIIFSC president and founder Garfield ‘Gary G’ McCook stated.

Now, fans have an opportunity to send their favourite contestants into the next round, as online voting is currently open until June 30 via the official website, jiifsc.com. Combined with a five judge panel of votes that will account for 95%, the fan vote accounts for 5% of the total vote which will determine the top 7 songs that will advance to the finals.

Based in the United States, the JIIFSC was created in 2021 to Jamaicans living in the diaspora with the opportunity to participate in cultural events outside of Jamaica. With the growth of the competition in the past year, this year’s event has seen great interest from a wide cross section of musicians around the world.

Top 3 Finalists

The top three finalists will be announced at the grand show on July 30, 2022. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will receive US $8,000 & trophy, US $4,000 & trophy and US $1,000.00 respectively. Fans will also have the opportunity to witness the action for themselves in living colour. The event will be open to a live audience which is expected to include fans locally and from around the world.

“We expect a greater enthusiasm this year. Especially, seeing that we will be in a 450 seated facility. Compared to the 70 seater venue that we had to use last year due to COVID restrictions, ”McCook expressed.

The grand final will take place at the Shiloh High School Theatre in Snellville, Georgia. Tickets are currently available for US $40 each and can be purchased on the website, jiifsc.com.

12 Semi-Finalists