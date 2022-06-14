Entertainment

Jamaica International Independence Foreign Song Competition Announces Semi-Finalists

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 10 2 minutes read
Garfield McCook - Jamaica International Independence Foreign Song Competition
Garfield McCook
Garfield McCook - Jamaica International Independence Foreign Song Competition
Garfield McCook

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – The Jamaica International Independence Foreign Song Competition (JIIFSC) is getting closer to the crowning of a grand champion, with the recent selection of 12 semi-finalists. With an impressive mix of talented musicians from the UK, Canada and the United States, the top 12 was carefully selected through a combination of judges and JIIFSC’s Executive Committee.

“This year’s program will be quite significant, as we are including different facets of our Jamaican culture as we celebrate Jamaica’s 60th year of independence,” JIIFSC president and founder Garfield ‘Gary G’ McCook stated.

Now, fans have an opportunity to send their favourite contestants into the next round, as online voting is currently open until June 30 via the official website, jiifsc.com. Combined with a five judge panel of votes that will account for 95%, the fan vote accounts for 5% of the total vote which will determine the top 7 songs that will advance to the finals.

Based in the United States, the JIIFSC was created in 2021 to Jamaicans living in the diaspora with the opportunity to participate in cultural events outside of Jamaica. With the growth of the competition in the past year, this year’s event has seen great interest from a wide cross section of musicians around the world.

Top 3 Finalists

The top three finalists will be announced at the grand show on July 30, 2022. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will receive US $8,000 & trophy, US $4,000 & trophy and US $1,000.00 respectively. Fans will also have the opportunity to witness the action for themselves in living colour. The event will be open to a live audience which is expected to include fans locally and from around the world.

“We expect a greater enthusiasm this year. Especially, seeing that we will be in a 450 seated facility. Compared to the 70 seater venue that we had to use last year due to COVID restrictions, ”McCook expressed.

The grand final will take place at the Shiloh High School Theatre in Snellville, Georgia. Tickets are currently available for US $40 each and can be purchased on the website, jiifsc.com.

12 Semi-Finalists

  1. Ms Tania Lou – GI Gi mi di Black, Green and Gol
  2. Singer Irie – Mama Jamaica
  3. GoddySon – Irie
  4. Lavie Lujah – Jamaica Rise n Shine
  5. Bobby Dockery – Jamaica Holiday
  6. NikkiSpice – Miss You Jamaica
  7. George Prophet – Celebrate
  8. Ras T Asheber – Island in the Sun
  9. Snappa chef – Dumpling Plane
  10. Triggarnom – Villains and Heroes
  11. Akinsanya – Ahh Jamaica
  12. St Paul – Love Jamaica

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 10 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Antigua And Barbuda’s Tizzy To Bounce Into Madison Square Gardens

March 28, 2008

Bahamas 39TH Anniversary of Independence Celebrations In South Florida

May 28, 2012
Trini Souljah Fitness Tips to Get Ready for Miami Carnival 2019

Trini Souljah Fitness Tips to Get Ready for Miami Carnival 2019

May 9, 2019

Several VP Artists nominated for Best New Reggae Artist at Europe’s 2008 MOBO awards

September 13, 2008
Back to top button