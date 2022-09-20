Laura Coates to Serve as Keynote Speaker at CSC’s Youth Summit Series

LAUDERHILL – The Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) will celebrate the culmination of this year’s Youth Summit Series and the 20th Anniversary of the establishment of the CSC on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Signature Grand from 9:00AM – 2:00PM.

The day will feature a community conversation, panel discussions, and keynote speaker, Laura Coates, CNN Senior Legal Analyst. In addition, renowned songwriter, performer, and philanthropist Alexander Star will premiere a newly created anthem celebrating the work, worth, and impact of the CSC across the years.

The cost for in-person attendance is $35 per person. Register for in-person or virtual tickets at: CSC – Co-Creating A Community Where All Children Can Thrive Tickets, Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite

The event embraces the vibrant diversity of our community, the achievements we have accomplished together, and those still ahead.