LAUDERDILL – Commissioner of Lauderhill, Denise Grant is elated to host the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup Cricket headed to Broward County in June of this year.

As a Jamaican born in Manchester and migrating to the United States at 9 years old, she is also excited about having Chris Gayle as Ambassador for the tournament.

Commissioner Grant who is also running for Mayor of Lauderhill in November 2024 met Chris Gayle through his publicist Sean “Contractor” Edwards who arranged for the Universe Boss to attend a gala in honor of former West Indian batsman Lawrence Rowe in Fort Lauderdale.

Commissioner Grant said “I am delighted to welcome the World Cup Cricket to Lauderhill and Broward County in June 2024. Chris Gayle, a cricket legend, is the perfect ambassador for this prestigious event. His dedication to excellence and impressive track record make him an ideal representative. Gayle exemplifies the core values of cricket, embodying the spirit of the game through his conduct and performance. I previously had the pleasure of inviting him through his publicist Sean Edwards to the Lawrence Rowe gala, and now I am honored to have him serve as the ambassador for World Cup Cricket 2024. Get ready for an unforgettable experience!”

T20 World Cup Cricket in Lauderhill

She added “Hosting the T20 World Cup Cricket in Lauderhill will be a game-changer for our city! This prestigious international sporting event will bring unprecedented attention and traction to our community, showcasing Lauderhill as a vibrant and dynamic destination city. The economic impact will be significant, with an influx of visitors and cricket fans from around the world injecting millions of dollars into our local businesses, hotels, and restaurants. Additionally, the event will provide a unique opportunity to highlight Lauderhill’s cultural diversity, tourist attractions, and world-class facilities, further solidifying our city’s reputation as a premier destination for sports and entertainment. We are thrilled to welcome the cricket community and look forward to a memorable and impactful event!”