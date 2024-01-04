West Indies Cricket Legends Honor Triple Century Marker in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – In a celebration of cricket history, the West Indies Cricket Legends will come together to commemorate a remarkable achievement that transcends time and continues to inspire generations. Only four West Indies Cricket icons have etched their names in the history of the sport by achieving a triple century and one of the four legends, resides in South Florida for over three decades – Mr. Lawrence George ‘Yagga’ Rowe.

On the auspicious occasion of the 50th anniversary of his historic triple century, this event holds immense significance for the Caribbean cricket community. It marks a momentous tribute to the rich cricketing heritage of the West Indies. Plus, pays homage to the enduring legacy of Mr. Rowe.

The festivities are scheduled to take place from January 19 to 21, 2024, at various locations in South Florida.

Event Highlights:

Saturday, January 20th:

Morning Cricket Clinic: A free cricket clinic for enthusiasts of all ages will be held from 11 am to 1 pm at Central Broward Regional Park. This is a unique opportunity for aspiring cricketers to learn from the best in the game.

Celebrity Gala at Westin Ft. Lauderdale: The celebration continues with a star-studded gala at Westin Ft. Lauderdale in the evening. Early bird tickets are available for $125 until January 10th. Join us for a night of glamour and reminiscence as we honor the cricketing legend.

Sunday, January 21st:

Cricket Matches and Live Entertainment: Experience the thrill of two exciting cricket matches and live entertainment at Broward Central Region Park, the home of the 2024 Cricket World Cup. These events are free for the community, providing a day of enjoyment for the entire family.

Ticket Information:

VIP tickets for both cricket matches are available.

Purchase tickets at Caribtix.com or contact Audrey at 305-300-2876

This event is not just a celebration; it’s a testament to the enduring passion for cricket in the USA. The foundation behind this initiative is dedicated to keeping the love of cricket alive and thriving. Join them in this historic celebration of the sport, its legends, and the community that cherishes it.