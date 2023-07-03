Mastercard Brings New Fan Benefits as the Official Sponsor of the Cricket West Indies

Kingston, Jamaica – Mastercard keeps fostering sports in the Caribbean as it continues sponsoring all Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men’s and Women’s Home Internationals and Super50 Cup games for a third consecutive year. As part of its sponsorship, Mastercard will use its assets to help cardholders get closer to the games and athletes they love.

From July to December 2023, Mastercard customers and cardholders will have the opportunity to live curated Priceless experiences around the passion for Cricket on top of an exclusive 20% off promotion on tickets to West Indies home matches in the Caribbean when ordering online and paying with Mastercard credit or debit cards, accessible through an exclusive Mastercard link to the Windies Tickets service.

This continued partnership with CWI and the West Indies teams extends Mastercard’s commitment to sports across the Latin American and Caribbean region. Cricket is a true Caribbean passion, and securing this long-term agreement reflects Mastercard’s dedication to deepening its connection with the region.

CWI Director of Commercial, Marketing, and Communications, Dominic Warne, said “We’re excited that Mastercard’s sponsorship with Cricket West Indies will provide this exclusive promotion for many West Indies fans who are Mastercard credit and debit card holders. We’re sure this will lead to more fans attending the games and supporting the West Indies in 2023.”

CWI and Super50 Cup Games

For more than two decades, Mastercard has partnered with prominent organizations in sports and entertainment. They’ve enabled cardholders to further tap into their passions through exclusive access, and unique experiences. Plus, one-of-a-kind fan engagement opportunities. The CWI and Super50 Cup games are the latest properties to join Mastercard’s impressive roster of premier partners.