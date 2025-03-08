Dominican Republic to host República Dominicana Open Copa Cap Cana 2025

SANTO DOMINGO, R.D. – The Dominican Republic continues to solidify its position as a leading sports tourism destination with the República Dominicana Open Copa Cap Cana 2025, an ATP Challenger 175 event that will bring together some of the world’s top tennis stars.

The tournament, to be held from March 10th to 16th on the new tennis courts of Cap Cana, Destination City, will mark a milestone in the country’s history as the largest professional tennis event ever organized on Dominican soil.

Additionally, this tournament is part of the select ATP Challenger 175 circuit, a category created by the ATP for players to earn ranking points between two Master 1000 tournaments. In this case, the Copa Cap Cana will serve as a prelude to the prestigious Miami Open, providing players with a unique opportunity to adapt to identical playing surfaces as the American tournament.

An exceptional stage for top international tennis

The event will feature high-level players, including Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo, France’s Alexandre Muller and Benjamin Bonzi, the United States’ Brandon Nakashima, Argentina’s Tomás Martín Etcheverry and Mariano Navone, as well as figures like Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands), Jakub Mensik (Czech Republic), David Goffin (Belgium), and Cameron Norrie (United Kingdom).

David Collado, Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, emphasized that this tournament is a great opportunity to attract visitors and showcase the country beyond traditional sun and beach tourism. “We continue to bet on sports tourism as a key platform to strengthen our international projection and diversify our offerings. This ATP 175 tournament in Cap Cana demonstrates that the Dominican Republic is prepared to host major world-class sporting events.”

For his part, Fernando Hazoury, Chairman of the Board of Cap Cana, highlighted the importance of this initiative for the development of tourism in the country: “We are proud to welcome these great tennis talents and offer visitors a unique experience in a paradisiacal setting. This event not only strengthens the international projection of Cap Cana and the Dominican Republic, but also contributes to the growth of tourism and the economy.”

A high-level tournament in an incomparable destination

The República Dominicana Open Copa Cap Cana 2025 will be played on six Hard Laykold hard courts, the same used in the Miami Open, which will facilitate the athletes’ adaptation. The competition will award a prize pool of $250,000 and 175 ATP points to the champions in singles and doubles.

Fans will be able to enjoy the matches in a main stadium and two Grand Stand courts, with a total capacity of more than 1,700 people. In addition, the tournament will be broadcast globally through ESPN and Disney+ in Latin America, Tennis Channel in the United States, Europe, and India, DAZN in Italy and New Zealand, Arena Sport in Chechnya and Slovakia, and BB Sport in Iceland and Russia.

Experience tennis in the Caribbean!

Tennis lovers and travelers seeking an unforgettable sports experience are invited to enjoy this unique event in Cap Cana, a place that offers not only a world-class sports spectacle, but also a perfect combination of luxury, entertainment, and natural beauty.

Tickets are now available.