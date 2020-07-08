Lauderhill City Commission Honors Consul General Oliver Mair for Caribbean Heritage Month

LAUDERHILL – As Caribbean Heritage Month activities came to an end, the Lauderhill City Commissioners at their last Commission meeting, held virtually, last Monday, (June 30), several Caribbean nationals were honored for their outstanding contribution to the South Florida community.

Among the honorees was Jamaica’s Consul General R. Oliver Mair who received a Proclamation for his dedication and leadership to the Caribbean Diaspora.

Since assuming office in October 2018, Consul General Mair hailed as the “people’s CG” has vigorously engaged in record-breaking assignments passionately supporting and initiating projects relating to Jamaica’s economic development in the areas of health, education, business investment, and culture and entertainment.

Community Awards

His zeal and zest for community development has already earned him several other community awards including:

Rita Marley Humanitarian Award for work in human trafficking supported by the Female World Development Organization (FDWO);

Caribbean Music Festival Award for Distinguished Community Services

for Distinguished Community Services Keys to Broward County presented by the Broward Board of County Commissioners

Humanitarian Efforts

Recently, Consul General Mair was instrumental in leading and executing the humanitarian efforts through his office for some 2,000 stranded Jamaican nationals affected by the COVID pandemic in the Southern USA.

Working assiduously with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, and the Jamaican Consulate in New York, daily efforts were administered by the team to assist the mounting numbers of displaced persons in preparation for repatriation to Jamaica.

As the pandemic grew, the Jamaican Government resorted to border closures in early March. This was part of the mechanisms in place by the Jamaican Health Ministry as it continues to earn high marks administering strict guidelines to control the spread of the pandemic on the island.

These affected nationals ranged from the privately contractual workers employed in the local hospitality industry; farm workers hired in the agricultural sector; teachers and nurses, and even students affected by closure of educational institutions. Unfortunately, their conditions were heightened by the extended period of closure and resulted in depletion of funds, and housing and health problems. Then there were those vacationers who were unable to return home to Jamaica at the time that the Jamaican government closed its borders.

With a profound sense of gratitude, Mr. Mair has repeatedly expressed this gesture to the Jamaican Diaspora community who stepped up to the constant request for assistance to these persons.

The supporters ranged from corporate entities, charitable and alumni associations and individuals who joined the Consulate team in the relief efforts. These included Grace Foods (USA), Best Dressed Chicken and several local teams of Kiwanians, the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), the Jamaica United Relief Association (JURA), Atlanta Jamaica Association (AJA), the churches, media and the medical professionals who all volunteered their time, resources, and emotional support to the ongoing appeals.

Several Commissioners from the Cities of Miramar and Lauderhill, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, and Florida State Representative Anika Omphroy also answered the quest for assistance.

Community Support

Unlike his predecessors, the forward-thinking visionary has used non-traditional approaches to garner community support.

Jamaica Hi-5 5K Run/Walk

Among his accomplishments so far, Mr. Mair successfully pioneered the annual Jamaica Hi-5 5K Run/Walk, last October, simultaneously in five regions across the Southern USA. Nearly $10,000 was raised from registration of more than 300 enthusiastic participants from Atlanta, GA; Orlando, Florida; and tri-county South Florida (Dade, Broward and Palm Beach). These funds will go towards the adoption of the Port Antonio Health Clinic, earmarked by the Consul General and the Diaspora community under the Health Ministry’s Adopt A Clinic (AAA) Programme.

The formal adoption of that clinic will take place at an early planned date.

This AAA Programme is intended to adopt and develop some 100 health clinics identified islandwide across the island; and is already receiving commitments from several groups from several Diaspora groups including the Southern USA region.

The next Hi-5 5K Run/Walk event is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, later this year.

Because of his love for sports and consciously building a healthy environment, Mr. Mair continues to drive a regular exercise regimen virtually, with several participating enthusiasts across the Diaspora and Jamaica.

He has an insightful approach to leadership and continues to effectively engage the Diaspora in the Southern Region which includes the 13 Southern States of the USA under his supervision, in a more unified approach using more of the social media platform. This has generated wide interest across the community.

His emphasis on economic diplomacy is evident in his investment series highlighting matters of interest relating to Jamaica and the Diaspora. These include investment opportunities in the Jamaican Stock Market, real estate, tourism, education, health, and charities and non-profits.

Community Outreach

Prior to the COVID halt, Mr. Mair and his Consulate team were able to conduct Outreach efforts in Atlanta and Houston partnering with corporate entities like JAMPRO, Victoria Mutual, Jamaica National, Jamaica Tourist Board, Grace Kennedy/Western Union, and local Chambers of Commerce among others.

He is enthusiastic about youth leadership and early in his appointment, initiated start-up meetings in South Florida, mobilizing young persons of Jamaican descent to sharing interest in the Diaspora and Jamaica’s economic development. This led to an interest group of millennials and newcomers to the biennial Diaspora Conference in Kingston, last year June.

Through several Community Outreach with the Passport, Immigration, Citizenship Agency (PICA), there has been a steady increase in persons of Jamaican descent applying for citizenship.

The Consulate Office under his guidance, last September, launched the quarterly Official Citizenship Welcome Ceremony for persons across the Southern USA. So far, two ceremonies have taken place.

With a drive for progressive social change, he also launched a Monthly Lecture Series at the new location of the Consulate in downtown Miami; and these have inspired conversations about our local Diaspora communities and about Jamaica.

In addition to his twenty (20) years of experience in executive leadership in Jamaica’s private sector in the travel/tourism industry, agro-processing and real industries, the MBA graduate also has a love for the arts, especially in theatrical skills as a writer and performer in stage productions. He has already earned two Actor Boy Awards.

His love of theatre is evident in his spontaneous stage appearances at events with alarming audience participation and approval.

A family man, Mr. Mair enjoys time with his wife and daughter. He also enjoys a good game of tennis and any project adrenalizing or exciting him in a competitive mood.

What’s next is on the agenda for this high-energy, zealous, impassioned professional. We will wait and see, but not for long, as already he is being even more creative using this challenging time during COVID impact, to motivate and encourage his community to stay afloat with a positive desire to move forward.

