MEMPHIS, TN – L’ACADCO – A United Caribbean Dance Force, Jamaica’s leading contemporary dance company, following a successful visit to New York City, is attending the 34th Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance in Memphis, Tennessee from January 24-28, in partnership with Collage Dance Collective.

Artistic Director Dr. L’Antoinette Stines, the Jamaican representative on the international board of IABD, is representing L’ACADCO at the conference, the largest international gathering of Black Dance professionals, agents, artistic directors, artists, choreographers, company managers, executive directors, historians, presenters, scholars and teachers.

Dr. Stines indicates that the conference sessions have been very informative providing lots of relevant details for dance companies including How to Create a Board of Directors and How to Structure a Budget in Order to Raise Funds.

The annual conference of The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) provides a space for international dance enthusiasts to engage in discourse, and both advocate for and celebrate Black dance. This is the first time the event is being held in Memphis.