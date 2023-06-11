Claudette Kemp, Manager for Dancehall Artiste Capelton has died
by Howard Campbell
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Claudette Kemp, who managed the careers of Capleton and Beres Hammond, died here June 9 at age 75.
No cause of death has been given but Kemp was being treated for kidney complications during the past year.
A former insurance executive, she got into the music business in 1980 as producer of Jamdown Festival, a song by singer Keith Poppin which was part of that year’s Festival Song Contest.
She was Hammond’s manager for 11 years and in 2000, assumed a similar role for Capleton who at the time was arguably the hottest act in dancehall.
Kemp was one of the main organizers for ‘St. Mary Mi Come From’, a popular show held annually in rural St. Mary parish where Capleton is from.
Kemp’s longtime friend and fellow artist manager Bridgett Anderson saluted her professionalism.
“Her professional approach to the music business was admirable, so many artists benefitted from her expertise. Miss Kemp was a honest, hard-working manager who loved what she did. These qualities are so hard to find in today’s music landscape. She will be indeed missed by all who were touched by her life,” said Anderson.