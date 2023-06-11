Claudette Kemp, Manager for Dancehall Artiste Capelton has died

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Claudette Kemp, who managed the careers of Capleton and Beres Hammond, died here June 9 at age 75.

No cause of death has been given but Kemp was being treated for kidney complications during the past year.

A former insurance executive, she got into the music business in 1980 as producer of Jamdown Festival, a song by singer Keith Poppin which was part of that year’s Festival Song Contest.

She was Hammond’s manager for 11 years and in 2000, assumed a similar role for Capleton who at the time was arguably the hottest act in dancehall.

Kemp was one of the main organizers for ‘St. Mary Mi Come From’, a popular show held annually in rural St. Mary parish where Capleton is from.

Kemp’s longtime friend and fellow artist manager Bridgett Anderson saluted her professionalism.