Tarrus Riley BLEM Session Hits NYC to Sold Out Audience

NEW YORK – On Tuesday, October 1st, New York City received an unprecedented gift when Reggae star Tarrus Riley gave a sold out audience an up-close-and-personal musical memories that are sure to stand the test of time.

For the first time in his illustrious career, the crooner took the stage at renowned SOBs music venue, a stage that has hosted some of the biggest names in music like Gil Scott Heron, Drake, John Legend, and Kanye West among others.

With high anticipation for his NYC staging of B.L.E.M project (Blending Life’s Experiences Musically), the top billboard singjay took the stage to a room filled to capacity of fans, music lovers and members of the music fraternity such as GRAMMY award-winners Shaggy and Morgan Heritage, recording artists Kemar Highcon, K’Coneil and Nowa Powa.

The show opened-up with acclaimed Jamaican saxophonist Dean Fraser playing the Sax backed by Blak Soil band and delivered over an hour of life’s lessons through the music eye of Tarrus Riley.

Between performing tracks from his critically acclaimed B.L.E.M project, Tarrus took the time to explain his thoughts and lyrical contents and thus created a more intimate connection with the audience.

From “Guess Who”, “One Drop”, “Gyal”, “Kryptonite”, “My Day”, “Never Leave I”, Feel It”, “Dangerous Water”, “Powerful”, “Superman”, “Trust Issues”, “Don’t Come Back”, “Simple Blessings” to the powerful anthem “Just Love”, the crowd matched his energy lyric by lyric and gave as much they received.

By all accounts the success of the night was in the euphoria of Tarrus bringing to NYC a dose of the unforgettable experience he first gave his homeland of Jamaica. “New York is one of those cities that always give me nuff love and embrace me and my music. So when we decided to promote the B.L.E.M New York was a must and I must say I appreciate the love and the turnout we received last night” says Tarrus Riley.

Wanting the impact to carry on through the days, the promoters of the event gave ticket holders a copy of the coveted B.L.E.M project (Blending Life’s Experiences Musically) EP.