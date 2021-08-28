Caribbean Food & Rum Festival postponed until December 12, 2021

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Following the surge in COVID-19 delta variants in the State of Florida, and the subsequent directive of the City of Hollywood, we have been guided to postpone the Caribbean Food & Rum Festival until December 12, 2021.

We use this opportunity to inform our patrons that we were confident that our COVID-19 precautionary measures were in place. Especially, to ensure the safety of our patrons. In addition, we believe the fight against this pandemic is a community effort. As a result, we stand with the decisions of the City of Hollywood.

Return to Normalcy

The December 12 event will maintain our tradition of excellence in food, rum, and entertainment. Featuring some of the Caribbean’s very best entertainers, chefs, and mixologists as was advertised. Given the uncertainties of the times, we urge everyone to take the necessary precautions. Especially to protect themselves and families, so we can return to normalcy at the very earliest.

We kindly ask patrons who have already purchased tickets to be assured that the tickets will be valid for the new date. We will keep ticket holders informed of all updates on our social media platforms and general media. All COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the December staging. Including but may not be limited to, temperature checks, vaccination cards or negative tests requirements, and face mask.

We ask for the public’s understanding as we do our best to keep you entertained even as we socially distance ourselves for safety and apologize for any inconveniences caused.