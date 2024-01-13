L’Acadco - A United Caribbean Dance Force Performs in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – L’Acadco – A United Caribbean Dance Force, Jamaica’s leading contemporary dance company, performed in front of a capacity sized audience on Thursday, January 11, at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College, making a triumphant return to New York City after a 20-year absence. Held under the theme: Building Bridges Through The Arts, the audience was left wanting more and already discussions are underway with Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Mrs. Alsion Wilson, Patron of the event, to bring the company back to the Big Apple.

The evening’s performance opened with Satta: Give Thanks And Praise To The Most High. It is one of the company’s signature pieces choreographed by Artistic Director Stines. The audience was captivated from the opening and left them spellbound.

The works of choreographers Jessica Shaw and Orville McFarlane, in Fo[u]r and Ascension, were also performed. The night closed with another of the company’s signature works, Hounfour of The Drum. That peformance was also choreographed by Dr. Stines, which brought the audience to their feet with an encore call.

The evening’s special guest performer Amma D. McKen, Yoruba Orisha Singer did not disappoint and gave a performance which delighted an already captivated audience.

Part proceeds from the gala event will go towards the New-York based Jamaican charity, Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) Inc.