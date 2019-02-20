South Beach Wine and Food Festival to showcase Jamaica as a premier Gastronomy destination

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett engages with Nicola Madden-Greig, Chairperson of the Tourism Linkages’ Gastronomy Network and Simone Harris, Analyst of Tourism Networks at the Tourism Enhancement Fund ahead of their departure to South Florida for the annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival (SOBEWFF).

The Tourism Enhancement Fund and the Jamaica Tourist Board are providing financial support for Jamaican chefs Gariel Ferguson and Colin Hylton to participate in the 4-day food festival, which begins today (Thursday, September 20th.

The Tourism Linkages Network is also using this opportunity to have their first ever gastronomy activation outside of Jamaica.

The Minister hopes that by participating in this event, it will showcase Jamaica as a premier Gastronomy destination in the Caribbean.

It will also create an opportunity for food Ambassadors to both integrate and be exposed to the wider chef/culinary community.