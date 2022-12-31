King Addies and Bass Odyssey Co-Headline Flashback Party in Guyana’s National Stadium

NEW YORK – Fresh off the heels of their “Blessed” Pandora playlist debut (Dec 2022), King Addies gears up to kick off a year-long, commemorative series of digital activations and events in celebration of their 40th Anniversary. First up, a seismic 1-night “FLASHBACK: Old Skool Reggae Dancehall Party”, alongside Jamaica’s Bass Odyssey at Guyana’s 20,000 capacity National Stadium on January 7, 2023.

Hosted by Majah Hype

To be hosted by one of the Caribbean’s funniest comedians, Majah Hype, when asked what Guyana reggae lovers can expect at the internationally buzzing event, King Addies’ top selector KingPin stated, “I’m coming to nice it up for the Guyana massive again and set the pace for our 40th Anniversary year. That is it!”

Internationally revered as America’s #1 sound, King Addies has an ultra rich legacy of being at the heart of several of the most historic Reggae Dancehall and sound system culture events, and has quite a lot of blessings to celebrate.

2022 A Banner Year

In 2022, King Addies made several exciting appearances like Busta Rhymes private 50th birthday party; BBC1Xtra and Robbo Ranks Radio appearances while on their Fall UK tour; they headlined Miami’s iconic annual Dandy Shandy festival (2021 & 2022); they were featured in Estelle’s official Caribbean Heritage Month episode on Apple Music Hits; they also curated the official takeover of Pandora’s Dancehall Radio in celebration of Jamaica’s 60th Independence, and so much more.

Head of Pandora’s Caribbean and Reggae programming, Diego Herrera, chimed in on the iconic entertainment brand and stated, “King Addies is one of the most respected and longest lasting voices in Sound System culture…”

VERZUZ

A champion known for being a legendary player in original “VERZUZ” culture (the international sound clash arena), in Fall 2021 America’s greatest ambassador of Jamaican sound system culture made history in the iconic first ever presentation of authentic sound clash at the Triller/Verzuz Iconz event held in Brooklyn’s biggest indoor arena, the Barclays Center. Real time streaming hit 5 million, in addition to the 10,000 patrons in the venue–the largest audience that sound clash culture has ever had in it’s nearly 70 year existence.

America’s champion sound currently holds the title in America’s Premiere League (2x reigning champ), and a title in Antigua’s King of All Kings Sound-clash (2x reigning champ), as well as several other definitive titles versus sounds from all over the world and is one of very few 80’s era sounds competing internationally in current times.

The Brooklyn, Kingston and Westmoreland based team of music producers and selectors also continues to bring people of all walks of life together on stages all over the world, as well as commercial record releases. The music video for their summer 2022 banger “Antics”, by Marksman, continues to pick up steam worldwide, recently hitting 1 million YouTube streams, while the crew continuously tours the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, and the UK, as well as regions like Asia, South America and even Israel.

Established in Brooklyn NY in 1983, King Addies has a proven, 40-year niche of being an influential an integral springboard platform for emerging Jamaican talent, going all the way back to the 80’s era when mainstream radio around the world didn’t spin Reggae Dancehall.

Founding artist members include the late Nicodemus, Junior Demus and legendary icon Super Cat, the latter whom encouraged the group to grow their local pass-time into a movement and was there loading equipment into a car, with them, for their first official gig.

The King Addies’ legacy also includes the grassroots popularization (outside of Jamaica) of then emerging acts like Sean Paul, Bounty Killer, and Beenie Man as well a slew of who’s who artists whom went on to become international music legends.

Surely it takes a team, passion and resources to build a formidable movement such as King Addies. Father Eton, owner of King Addies, voice beamed with joy when asked how he feels about the iconic legacy that he spearheaded primarily from behind the scenes, when he stated, “Forty years…wow! When we first started Addies none of us ever imagined being 40 years in. We just woke up every day and did what we loved. I never knew it would grow to be respected and recognized all over the world—it’s both a surprise and a pleasure. The Guyana show will be historic!”

With official anniversary events announced so far in the Caribbean (Antigua and Trinidad), the heavy hitters will officially pause on taking clashing bookings throughout 2023 to tour the USA, South America, UK, Asia and European regions. King Addies is also slated to touched down and perform in both Australia and Africa for the very first time.

Andre Kellman, one half of the Georgetown [Guyana] based Golden Smile Family promotional team, shared his feelings about celebrating with King Addies at the beginning of their 40th year. He stated, “It is the most anticipated event in Guyana, and the buzz here on the ground is exciting!”

The event, which started as a local street party, is now in its 16th year. However, it will be its second staging in Guyana’s National Stadium, and now attracts well over 10K people every year both regionally and internationally.

COVID restrictions now finally lifted in Guyana, this is the first staging of Flashback since 2020. With Jamaica’s iconic Bass Odyssey co-headlining the event, the Guyana massive is sure to experience a special moment in international Reggae Dancehall entertainment, and a proper launch of King Addies 40th celebrations. Gates open 9pm.