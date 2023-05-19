Reggae Artist Gyptian Gets Up Close and Personal at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

PLANTATION – VP Records Reggae Artist, Gyptain paid a visit to Island SPACE Caribbean Museum to get up close and personal with fans as he premiered two singles, “Only Room for Two” and “Hot Gyal Walk Out”.

Gyptian Introduced to Fans at Island SPACE

VP Records Director of Business Development Richard Lue talked to fans about the business of reggae and the importance of downloading and streaming Gyptian’s new singles.

Gyptain Makes Donation Island SPACE

Gyptian also made a special presentation to Island SPACE Caribbean Music where he gifted them a plaque of his hit single, “Hold You” which is Certified Gold.

Gyptian Greets His Fans