King Addies Makes Verzuz History

[NEW YORK CITY] – America’s #1 sound system, King Addies, dominates in the first ever authentic sound-clash presentation staged on mega-producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s recent Verzuz event in front of millions of viewers worldwide.

Held in Barclay Center, Brooklyn’s biggest stadium arena. The controversial match-up was the first time King Pin (King Addies’ internationally known, generation now selector) has ever clashed Babyface, now Lion King Muzik and also King Pin’s legendary predecessor.

Supercat Returns

An announcement which had international sound-clash fans in total disbelief. Supercat specifically requested King Addies be the final act before his set. Lion King Muzik was later added as the final touch to Supercat’s highly anticipated return to a Brooklyn stage. His first show in Brooklyn since the 90’s, and also his first show in many years.

The 68-year predecessor to the Verzuz platform, authentic Jamaican sound-clash is the most exhilarating music competition in the world. And, this exciting best of five chune dub-for-dub staging of the culture successfully underscored this fact. Especially, while making history as the largest audience that the culture has ever seen to date.

King Pin

King Pin, a charismatic stage performer on many major annual concert and festival tours around the world, has also been aggressively competing and dominating the sound system industry. Fairly young in comparison to his legendary peers. He has accumulated thirteen (13) “lock off” victories within the recent decade. Especially over some of today’s biggest sounds around the world. To include: Jamaica’s current King Bass Odyssey, Canada’s 2x World Clash Champ King Turbo, the king of Europe Supersonic Sound, Antigua’s king sound Stonewall, among several others.

Click to watch a preview

Migration to New York

A full-circle moment for the originators of King Addies who migrated from East Kingston to New York City in the 70’s. They formed the sound system in Crown Heights, Brooklyn at the assertive encouragement of Supercat himself. Respected as an original founding member of the juggernaut sound, the “Wild Apache” was toasting on Addies when it was just one turntable and a small speaker. He was also there with sleeves rolled up alongside the team. Supercat was packing the sound equipment into a van for their very first clash in Flatbush’s infamous Biltmore Ballroom.

38th Anniversary

Currently celebrating their their 38th Anniversary. The selectors in New York, Florida and Kingston, King Addies is arguably the most actively clashing sound in the world. They pride themselves on being America’s greatest ambassador of Jamaican sound system culture since 1983.

Stream the clash on the FITE TV app.