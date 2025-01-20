Key Findings on Energy Usage and Cost Maintenance in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Energy use and cost management will be the main focus at the GK Capital/Jamaica Chamber of Commerce event. This event will take place on January 21 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

The quarterly reports from GK Capital Management and the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce share new information about the economy. They provide practical insights into key drivers and feedback from the Jamaican public on Jamaica’s future.

The report features leaders from the energy and finance sectors. Patrons can expect industry analysis and recommendations regarding the current energy crisis.

Strategic Partnership for Investor Education

“We are excited to once again partner with the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce to host the quarterly Business and Consumer Confidence Indices series to discuss what’s happening in our nation’s economy,” says Gerald Wight, Vice President of Investment Banking at GK Capital Management. “As always, GK Capital stands ready to support corporate companies seeking to raise capital for large scale projects including timely ones for critical challenges such as energy and infrastructure,” he added

Wight will participate in a round-table discussion on energy usage, and will be joined by Cecil Foster, Founder and Managing Director of FosRich Company Limited and Michelle Chin Lenn, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Wigton Wind Farm, noted names in the energy solutions sector.

Closing out the discussion will be Don Anderson, Executive Chairman, Market Research Services Limited (MRSL). Anderson is also set to reveal the results and analysis of his Q4 research on the economy to cover topics relevant to the average Jamaican.

“It’s interesting to see what Jamaicans are thinking this time around. Our prior survey showed that both business and consumer confidence fell quarter over quarter in 2024. Q3 results also indicated that crime and unemployment were top concerns. Notably, despite half of the households surveyed anticipating short-term income growth, they maintained cautious spending habits. As for the matter of energy, consumption typically peaks during the last quarter due to increased holiday usage. The results will show how Jamaicans have managed their energy consumption, with experts providing guidance on navigating energy usage in the year ahead”, noted Anderson

Persons interested in attending the upcoming event can register at https://bit.ly/4gpYfac