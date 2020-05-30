Ambassador Marks Pays Tribute to Jamaica’s late Minister of Labour Hon. Shanine Robinson, MP

WASHINGTON, DC – A tribute from Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, saluting the memory of Jamaica’s late Minister of Labour and Social Security Hon. Shanine Robinson, MP:

It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of our esteemed Minister of Labour and Social Security, the Honorable Shahine Robinson.

This is without a doubt a loss to all of us, most of all to her immediate family members but also to the entire country. Particularly, Mrs. Robinson’s constituency of North East St. Ann, which she served with love, passion, and great distinction as a Member of Parliament for nearly 20 years.

We remember the Mrs. Robinson for her service as a Minister of Government, where she exuded a quiet yet towering presence from her position.

In her capacity as Minister of Labour and Social Security, Minister Robinson visited Washington, D.C. and I had the pleasure of working with her, including in meetings with the Department of Labor, the business community, and the diaspora.

She operated and represented Jamaica with admirable grace and passion while so ably representing the affairs of our Jamaican farm and hospitality workers serving across the United States.

History will record the indelible mark that the Hon. Shahine Robinson has left on Jamaica’s political, social, and labour landscapes, in particular.

We will miss her dearly. She is gone from us, but we will always remember her, for she lived an amazing life of relevance and devotion to building a better Jamaica. I extend my deepest, heartfelt condolences, especially to her family, constituents, and colleagues on her untimely passing.

Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks

Ambassador to the USA

Permanent Representative to the OAS

Embassy of Jamaica