JAMPRO highlights Jamaican natural & organic beauty products in London

Kingston, Jamaica – The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) is coordinating a series of in-store promotions in London, England to highlight Jamaican natural and organic beauty products, and increase export sales in the UK market.

The promotions, to be held at PAK’S Hair and Cosmetics stores, will feature 11 Jamaican companies that aim to export, or increase their presence in the UK beauty market, which is estimated to be valued at more than £9 billion, according to the UK Cosmetic Toiletry and Perfumery Association (CTPA).

For two weekends, August 11-12 and August 18-19, Ansel Development (Ettenio), Country House Products (House of Nature), Secrets of Nubia and Irie Rock will be displaying their products, speaking to attendees and performing demonstrations, while Outa Earth Processors, Shavuot Farms, True Shade Cosmetics, Wilpar, Perfect Hair & Skin, Bute Cosmetics and Nya’s Jamaican Natural Hair Care will have products promoted in the market at PAK’s.

The display will consist of some 39 different products, and will serve to attract the interest of consumers and buyers, as well as boost exports for Jamaican beauty products.

JAMPRO has identified strong potential for increase of export sales in the hair and cosmetics industry in the UK and other export markets. The Agency has also observed the growth in demand for castor oil based products, which JAMPRO is working to develop in partnership with the Jamaica Castor Industry Association. JAMPRO has therefore made plans to capitalize on the rising demand for natural cosmetics, as beauty trends start to favour organic or chemical free products.

JAMPRO is working closely with PAK’s Hair & Cosmetics to provide training and interventions to get the companies’ packaging and labels up to the UK standards. Companies were also provided with marketing and logistics support to increase their presence in the market in preparation for the mission.

President of JAMPRO Diane Edwards emphasized that the Agency was pursuing an export development strategy that would not only promote non-traditional exports, but will diversify the product offerings that are currently associated with Jamaica, especially in larger markets like the U.K., “ Jamaica is known for rum, fresh produce, sauces and other food related products,” she said, “From my perspective, it is essential for Jamaica to diversify our non-traditional exports to not only boost the economy, but to also boost Brand Jamaica overseas.”

Ms. Edwards noted that JAMPRO had changed its export development strategy to meet the challenges faced by Jamaican manufacturers, including looking at new markets and improving product development and capacity building for exporters.

Ms. Edwards believes that the cosmetics industry is a growing industry that needs firm support to ensure that it reaches its full potential, “With the use of e-commerce and targeted marketing, the sky is the limit for these manufacturers, especially as they focus on using natural and organic raw materials to create their products. We believe that this mission and others that we have planned for the year will help these companies and this industry to make a dent in international markets,” she explained.