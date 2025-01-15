JN Money’s Commitment to Sophie’s Place

KINGSTON, Jamaica – For over four years, JN Money has supported Sophie’s Place. This is a safe place for children, teens, and adults. It is for those with serious physical and mental disabilities. This location is in Gordon Town, St. Andrew. During the holiday season, the company showed its commitment again. They brought joy to the 23 residents and promised even more help. The visit was full of special moments. Team members shared stories, played music, and served meals.

Following the visit, the company has committed to providing the home with much-needed supplies including clothing, non-perishable items, and toys, collected through a Christmas drive among its employees as well as a cash donation.

JN Money’s partnership with Sophie’s Place shows its dedication to helping those who need it the most.

“We are pleased to continue supporting the home, knowing that our donations and time are making a lasting impact on the lives of the residents. Witnessing the joy our presence brought on some of their faces when we visited was incredibly moving. We recognise how challenging it can be to care for these residents, and it’s a privilege to be part of an organisation and community that is ensuring they get the support they need,” said Cedrica Reid, marketing and sales manager at JN Money.

Nestled against the serene backdrop of the Blue Mountains and accompanied by the soothing sounds of a nearby river, Sophie’s Place has been operated by the Mustard Seed Communities since 1998. The facility includes boarding quarters, a fully equipped kitchen, and a chapel offering a space for reflection and prayer. It also features a sick bay for residents requiring medical care, which, during JN Money’s visit, housed seven isolated residents.

The home’s mission goes beyond its walls. Caregivers help vulnerable people in the nearby community. This includes young mothers who need important support.

Nurse Shelly Lee Duncombe-Taylor, who led a tour of the facility in December, is one of the 13 dedicated caregivers at the home. She emphasised the need for support and its impact in sustaining the home’s mission of caring for and bringing hope to residents.

She welcomes the generosity of partners like JN Money as the critical aid ensures the home can continue serving the vulnerable community. Due to their specific needs, she informed that residents have specific diets and require specific care daily, which costs. The facility also has other usual operational expenses.