K’Coneil Receives JUNO Award Nomination for BEST REGGAE RECORDING

NEW YORK – Already humbled by his recent nomination for BEST NEW ENTERTAINER by Martin’s International, producer of the 36th Annual International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA), K’Coneil’s excitement and humbleness doubled this morning as he received the news of his nomination for a 2018 JUNO AWARD, REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR!

This honor was bestowed for K’Coneil’s chart topping single “Love How You Whine” featuring Canadian multi-talented recording artist, model and actress Kreesha Turner.

Having spent a great amount of time in Canada, From a successful promo tour in Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa; to filming the sexy steamy video “Loving You Right” (3rd single off his EP “Love/Lust”); to an exciting memorable stage performance with Kreesha Turner and the dance kids from Canada’s Jade’s Hip Hop Academy at the 2017 CUT HIP HOP AWARDS, one of Canada’s premier music awards; the northern country has become a second home to the Genre Fluid * recording artist.

“Canada is like a second home to me, I have made lots of fans and friends ever since my first promo tour in Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal. That is why I initially came back to film my videos and perform. From the amazing music and creative talents, to the beautiful landscape and the everyday people, Canada has made me feel welcome. I am looking forward to coming back for the awards ceremony and celebrating this nomination. I wanna take a moment to thank Keisha Turner for sharing this platform with me and for making this record sizzle! To everyone associated with the awards, Thank you for making me feel like a honorary Canadian” – K’Coneil

Hosted by Michael Bublé, the 47th annual JUNO Awards ceremeony will take place on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and will be broadcast live will across Canada on CBC & CBC Radio and around the world on CBCMusic.ca/JUNOS

Directed by Canadian based filmmakers Fatty Soprano and Shutter, watch K’Coneil & Kreesha Turner “Love How You Whine” video and get the single here.