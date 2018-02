North Miami Mayor to Present Key To City to first African-American Gov. of Massachusetts

North Miami – Dr. Smith Joseph, Mayor of North Miami, invites the community to join him Wednesday, Feb. 7, in kicking-off the City’s 2018 Black History Month celebration with a Key to the City Ceremony, honoring Deval Patrick, Esq., former governor of Massachusetts. Patrick, who spent his early career as an attorney and business executive, was appointed United […]