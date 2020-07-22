Edley Shine Sizzles with Adult Contemporary Dancehall in Ode to Natural Beauty ‘Factory Skin’

NEW YORK – When Edley Shine was planning for his first solo EP release in over 20 years, aptly named “Based on Talent,” the legendary artist had no idea that a pandemic would hit the world. But who did?

Despite the many obstacles of the crisis, Edley Shine opted to push forward, aiming at healing the massive with his music. And based on music lovers’ responses, they are sure glad he did!

Garnering a buzz from media and fans alike for the EP’s first single “Babylon Breeze,” the esteemed deejay delivered a much needed musical panacea with the all around feel good single. Shining as a fav on playlists and Caribbean-based radio platforms, “Babylon Breeze” is a song that connects with all who hear it.

With media placements on CBS TV show “Good Day Washington” (WUSA9); interviews with syndicated radio host DJ Quik Silva, Grammy-Award winning artist Gramps Morgan and UK’s famed Mix Master J; and at least 1/2 dozen features in a spectrum of digital and print publications among other press accolades, it’s clear that Edley’s “Based on Talent” is appreciated.

As “Babylon Breeze” further cements its position in summer’s music landscape, the seminal artist Edley Shine has served up a another solid example of his contagious brand of Adult Contemporary Dancehall with “Factory Skin,” a space that not many can claim like Edley Shine.

Once again going against the grain of current trends, on the Roe Summerz produced “Factory Skin,” Edley Shine alerts the ladies that natural looks are always welcome. A melodic homage to natural women, the mid-tempo song oozes party vibes.

“I accept that we live in a world of hyper-sexualized imagery and the quest to look perfect online, but the ‘Factory Skin’ should also be remembered and coveted as the ultimate compliment for any woman,” says Edley Shine. “I hope the song will give women an anthem to walk loud and proud to.”

Expanding his signature style of Reggae, Dancehall and Hip Hop, “Factory Skin” also boasts undeniable elements of R&B and is an ideal follow up to “Babylon Breeze.” While Edley Shine drops complimentary deejay style bars in the verses, he croons the catchy hook.

Girl The Factory Skin You In

Conversation So Inviting

You A Do Your Natural Thing

And Your Beauty So Enticing

Ouhh And I Like It Girl

Ouhh And I Like It Girl

Gwan and Do Your Thing

“Factory Skin” is available on all digital platforms. Its accompanying visual (Cinematographer Roe Summerz and Editor Imani Walker), which was filmed on location in Jamaica, adds to the song’s growing buzz.