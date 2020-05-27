Edley Shine’s ‘Based on Talent’ EP Delivers an Unparalleled Burst of Creativity

NEW YORK – Music’s healing power is needed now more than ever before. And seminal artist Edley Shine has wasted no time preparing his dose of feel good music for the masses with his new EP “Based on Talent,” which is set for a May 29 release.

A stellar effort which boasts well orchestrated elements of Reggae, Dancehall, Hip Hop and more, “Based on Talent” sees Edley Shine at a creative peak. The skilled artist ingeniously perfects the sound that thrust him to musical prominence in the 90’s as 1/2 of ground breaking group Born Jamericans and douses it with timeless appeal.

The long awaited 5-track “Based on Talent” EP (plus a bonus song) is Edley Shine’s first solo project in over 20 years. As the title suggests, talent is both the driving force of the EP and that of quality, long lasting music in an ever changing entertainment climate.

Teaming up with notable producers like Roe Summerz and Riddim Boss, each curated track on the EP will please the palates of music lovers far and wide. After more than 20 years of refixes, hit songs, underground bangers and burgeoning popularity on the Cali Roots scene with new generations of fans, the barritone artist with “Da Big Voice” unleashes musical fire on the praise-worthy release and shines through out.

Priding himself with a mature, yet festive vibe, “Based on Talent” boldly showcases Edley Shine’s gift with the pen and ability to seamlessly switch up styles over tracks that could easily rock any radio station, playlist, club or Dancehall bashment. Whether the lyrical don is spewing straight hardcore deejay bars, singjaying or straight up singing, Edley Shine doesn’t hesitate to expand his artistic landscape on this effort.

“This project is special to me, as I poured over 20 years of my creative energy into ‘Based on Talent’ to demonstrate that I can thoroughly entertain the masses with a quality body of music as a solo artist,” says Edley Shine.

The candid Edley Shine adds, “The timing to release ‘Based on Talent’ couldn’t be more appropriate as the world craves music to entertain them, warm their hearts and deflect from trying circumstances of today.”

True to his Jamaican heritage, Reggae and Dancehall sounds take center stage, but elements of R&B and Hip Hop perfectly round out the EP. Whether he is saluting natural queens on the candid and melodious “Factory Skin,” unleashing hardcore Dancehall lyrical word play on “Cyan Recova,” crooning grown up settings on “Big Mon Ting” or turning up the party vibes on “Glow Party,” every tune will have one rocking incessantly and/or singing along.

Impressively, Edley Shine has sailed through spring under the cool “Babylon Breeze” racking up a noteworthy digital presence with more than 300,000 organic impressions across streaming platforms, 30,000 You Tube views and significant media placement for the nostalgic lead single. With the trending “Babylon Breeze,” Edley Shine sets the perfect course for “Based on Talent.” The phenomenal EP is sure to leave an indelible mark on the creative space for years to come.

“Based on Talent” from the Shinealous Records imprint drops May 29, 2020 on ALL digital platforms.