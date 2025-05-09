Kevin Lyttle to Host Exclusive Miami Vincy Mas 2025 Watch Party

MIAMI – In anticipation of one of the Caribbean’s most vibrant carnivals, internationally acclaimed artist Kevin Lyttle is set to host an exclusive watch party celebrating the offi cial launch of Vincy Mas 2025, presented in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority.

This invitation-only event will take place on Saturday, May 10th, from 6 PM to 10 PM at a private, undisclosed location in Miami.

Guests will dive into real Caribbean culture. They will enjoy lively music, traditional food, and special cocktails. They can also watch the live broadcast of the official Vincy Mas launch from St. Vincent. Kevin Lyttle, known for his hit “Turn Me On,” will make the evening unforgettable. This event celebrates Caribbean heritage and the exciting countdown to Carnival.

Annette Mark, CEO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, stated, “Vincy Mas is more than just a carnival; it is a vibrant expression of who we are as Vincentians. Partnering with our own international star Kevin Lyttle to host this Miami watch party underscores our commitment to sharing what is uniquely of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with the world. We are proud to bring our music, colour and energy of our culture to global audiences as we countdown to an unforgettable Vincy Mas 2025.”

Vincy Mas Live Stream Options

If you cannot attend in person, we will share a live streaming link to the events in St. Vincent. You can find it on social media platforms like Discover SVG and Vincy Mas on Facebook. This way, carnival fans from all over the world can join the celebration virtually online.

This event shows the lively spirit of Vincy Mas. It also highlights how the Ministry of Tourism works to share St. Vincent’s rich culture with people around the world.

If you’d like to find out more information about St. Vincent’s Carnival (Vincy Mas), visit: https://vincymas.vc and if you’d like to fi nd out more about St. Vincent and the Grenadines, visit: https://discoversvg.com

Stay connected and join the global conversation on social media using the hashtag #VincyMas2025.