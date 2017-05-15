DJ Khaled to Headline First Annual Music Tech Fashion and Art Conference

Pop Culture Icon DJ Khaled to Headline First Annual Music, Tech, Fashion, & Art Conference Along with Exclusive Fashion Show Produced by Draya Michele

MIAMI – IMPACT 17 announced today, “The essential Music, Tech, Fashion, & Art Conference” is coming to the Watsco Center on the campus of The University of Miami.

IMPACT 17′ provides a platform for industry leaders and influencers to share their stories with young spirited entrepreneurs of tomorrow. To help conference goers gain insight and implement the principles they learn to impact their prospective cultures.

The event features a fashion show produced by Designer/Model Draya Michele, exclusive Pop Up Shops & Art Gallery highlighting Miami’s most notable street and contemporary artists, and a round table discussion with tech, fashion, and music industry leaders.

The conference features a state of the art award style production and red-carpet entrance. Doors Open at 1pm on Thurs. June 29th 2017.

DJ Khaled Special Performance

The event closes out with a special live performance by Grammy nominated artist DJ Khaled.

Since the release of DJ Khaled’s first two singles from his upcoming album Grateful, Khaled has seen his most recent single ‘I’m The One’ ft Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper, and Quavo land #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

With many more big singles on the way there’s no telling if Khaled’s album Grateful will become one of the biggest music releases of 2017.

IMPACT 17 is partnering with Lyft the ride sharing app in an effort to Impact lives in the Miami community. During the month of June for every Lyft rider participating in the RidetoImpact campaign, $1 will go towards The Make A Wish Foundation and Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s hospital.

Get ready to experience a day filled with great vibes, culture, and discovery. If you have an interest in music, tech, fashion and art this event is for you!

General Admission is $39,$79,$99 VIP Tickets are $249.