DJ Khaled Drops Video for “These Streets Know My Name” With Scenes from Jamaica

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In June, hip hop mega star DJ Khaled visited Jamaica to film scenes for These Streets Know my Name, a song from God Did, his 13th album. A collaboration with dancehall’s biggest acts, the visual was done in some of the capital’s grittiest communities.

These Streets Know my Name features Buju Banton, Bounty Killer, Capleton, Sizzla and Skillibeng. It is the latest link with DJ Khaled and Jamaican dancehall music which he first embraced during his days as a club DJ in Miami during the 1990s.

I Stitch, a deejay/dancer, appears in the video for These Streets Know my Name. He was on set when DJ Khaled and his crew visited Brook Valley, a tough neighborhood in north Kingston.

Curious residents poured into the streets as the stars descended on the area. I Stitch likened the scene to, “A stage show moment. Babies, old man, old woman…everybody come out, Pa.”

Footage for These Streets Know my Name were also done in crime-ridden areas like Mountain View, west Kingston and August Town, where Sizzla’s Judgement Yard is located. I Stitch, who is from Mountain View, believes the presence of DJ Khaled and his dancehall colleagues is a positive for youth in these communities.

“It’s a great feeling to know DJ Khaled was here in I an’ I community. He’s a great supporter of Jamaican culture an’ our music. I feel happy to know that greatness is happening in the ghetto because all stars are from the ghetto,” he said. “This is a great example for the youths not to do things that will get them in trouble.”

Billboard Debut

God Did, which was released in early August, debuted at number one on the Billboard Album chart. It hears DJ Khaled working with other superstars like John Legend, Drake, Jay Z, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne.

DJ Khaled has a long affair with dancehall culture. While hosting The Takeover on 99 Jamz in Miami, he played the genre’s hottest songs. In addition, he befriended artists like Buju Banton.

On Khaled Khaled, his previous album, he collaborated with Buju Banton, Capleton and Bounty Killer on Where You Come From.