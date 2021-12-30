Liorah LEV Officially Releases Debut EP

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Once she completed studies at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Liorah LEV plunged straight into recording sessions for what became I Am LEV, her first EP, which was released in late November.

It contains six songs, three of which came out before the project was officially released.

I Am LEV hears Lev showing her chops on a variety of styles, including reggae, EDM and jazz. For her cover of Earth Wind And Fire’s September, Lev revels on saxophone.

“I felt it was important, especially as a singer-songwriter-producer, to showcase my musical interests and talent in a way that doesn’t place me inside a box. Yes, my main genre is electronic pop music, however, I infuse styles from other genres into those compositions,” she explained. “For example, I love to use my jazz training to make cross-over improvisations. I also utilise elements of reggae, EDM [electronic dance music], and funk. It’s unexpected and, I believe, unique and fresh.”

Lev, whose real name is Lindsay Levy, is the daughter of Jamaican parents from Montego Bay. She projects her roots on Nerve, a roots-reggae track and Puppet which has dancehall grooves. They followed Taking Over which is actually her debut single.

Born in Miami, Lev is a cousin of singer Tessanne Chin, winner of The Voice Season Five in 2013. She developed an early affinity for Jamaican music so recording songs that reflect her Caribbean roots seemed natural.

Reggae is never far from her ears.

“These days, I’m listening to Bob’s [Marley] children, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, and grandson Skip Marley; Third World and Inner Circle. I also like Shaggy a lot – talk about someone who keeps reinventing himself and staying relevant!” said LEV.