‘Jurassic World 4’ Adds Miami Dade College Alum Béchir Sylvain

MIAMI – Haitian American actor Béchir Sylvain has joined the starry cast of Universal’s next installment of the “Jurassic World” franchise. Also starring Scarlett Johannson, Mahershala Ali Jurassic World Rebirth, is set five years post-Jurassic World Dominion, where an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. (“Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) – IMDb”) “The Gareth Edwards-directed dinosaur movie is written by David Koepp (screenwriter of “Jurassic Park” and its sequel “The Lost World”)”

Beginning with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park,” Universal and the filmmaker’s Amblin Entertainment banner have produced six films that have collectively earned more than $6 billion worldwide.

Spielberg returns to executive produce the new film for Amblin alongside Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, who produce via Kennedy-Marshall. Executive VP of production development Sara Scott and creative executive of production development Jacqueline Garell oversee the project for Universal. (“Jurassic World 4′ Adds Béchir Sylvain – Variety”)

The upcoming “Jurassic World” movie is the Haitian American actor’s latest high-profile booking. Béchir recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing a mystery role in Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Wonder Man” series for Disney+. Sylvain is represented by Mitchell K. Stubbs & Associates and Tash Mosely Management.

Béchir Sylvain’s Film Credits

Sylvain, born in Boston, Massachusetts, and raised in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. He was reared in Miami, Florida attended Killian High School and Miami Dade College. Sylvain is a multi-hyphenate Haitian-American artist, renowned for his work in television series such as BMF (Starz), Diarra From Detroit (BET+), Claws (tbs), Blindspotting (Starz), Black Summer (Netflix), Swat (CBS), Rookies:Feds (ABC), This is Us (NBC), Chicago PD (NBC), Better Call Saul (AMC), Black-ish (ABC), Grace and Frankie (Netflix), Fuller House (Netflix), The Mick (FOX), and many more. He has also made notable appearances in films such as “Haitian Wedding,” “Mountains” “The Ultimate Life,” “Holiday Hideaway,” “A Stone Cold Christmas,” and American Zeotrope’s “Life After Beth.” Sylvain is a lifetime member of The Actors Studio and studied drama at Southern Methodist University.