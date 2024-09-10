by Howard Campbell

TORONTO, Canada – There will be no Best Reggae Recording category at the 2025 JUNO Awards, Canada’s version of the Grammy Awards. The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has removed it, reportedly citing sluggish sales for reggae in that country and repetitive submissions.

No official statement has been made by CARAS but Carrie Mullings, a member of that organization for many years, confirmed the disappointing news.

“It’s a setback for reggae in Canada from the perspective that wherever reggae has a voice including the JUNO Awards, losing that voice is an effect on our reggae industry,” said Mullings, who was chairman of the Best Reggae Recording category for 12 years.

Initially known as Best Reggae/Calypso Recording, the slot debuted in 1985. Since then, it has been won by a number of top Jamaican artists who lived in Canada including Leroy Sibbles, Nana McLean and Exco Levi.

Dread by singer Kirk Diamond won the Best Reggae Recording category in 2024. Since 2012, Exco Levi has dominated the Best Reggae Recording category, winning five times.

Toronto was home to several top acts during the 1970s and 1980s, including Sibbles, Jackie Mittoo, Johnny Osbourne, Willi Williams and Messenjah. However, Canada has never produced any major reggae album or songs like New York, South Florida or London, other major centers in Jamaica’s Diaspora.